UK's Johnson urged to bring forward inquiry into pandemic

“It sounds like common sense when the prime minister says that an inquiry can wait until the pandemic is over, but lives are at stake with health experts and scientists warning of a third wave later this year,” said the group’s co-founder Jo Goodman, who lost her 72-year-old father Stuart last April, just days after he tested positive for the virus.

“A rapid review in summer 2020 could have saved our loved ones who died in the second wave in winter,” she added.

For around a year, Johnson has resisted calls from families of those who have died during the pandemic to call an inquiry since last summer arguing that the time wasn't right. He reiterated on Wednesday that now wasn't the right time to hold an inquiry because many frontline workers are still caught up dealing with the pandemic and concerns over new variants remain.

Critics have argued that the country was badly underprepared for dealing with a pandemic, with public health underfunded and a lack of personal protective equipment. They also argue that Johnson was too slow in putting the country into lockdown on three occasions, notably last March at the outset of the pandemic and at the start of this year after a new, more contagious variant first identified in southeast England became the dominant strain.