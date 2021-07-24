UK's summer getaway takes off but nothing like pre-COVID

Gatwick Airport, Britain's second-busiest airport, said it expects to see around 250 to 260 departures a day. Though the concourses are not as busy as in pre-COVID times when four times as many flights took off, the weekend represents a marked pick-up. At the height of the pandemic, which effectively saw all nonessential travel to and from the U.K. banned, the airport was dealing with just 15 or so flights a day.

Spain remains the most popular foreign destination, with between 60 and 70 flights a day, while around 30 planes will depart each day for Greece.

“Our passengers are now able to choose from flights to more than 100 destinations in over 30 countries so we’re expecting our busiest weekend of the year so far," the airport said in a statement.

“We’ve been looking forward to this weekend — the start of the summer holidays — for some time and cannot wait to finally see our passengers enjoying themselves, whether that’s indulging in some retail therapy or eating in our restaurants, before jetting off on a well-deserved holiday."

Airline easyJet said it is preparing to carry more than 135,000 passengers this weekend from the U.K. on over 80 routes across Europe.