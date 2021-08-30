 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UN hails end of poisonous leaded gas use in cars worldwide
0 Comments
AP

UN hails end of poisonous leaded gas use in cars worldwide

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BERLIN (AP) — Leaded gasoline has finally reached the end of the road, the U.N. environment office said Monday, after the last country in the world to use it stopped selling the highly toxic fuel.

Algeria halted the sale of leaded gas last month, prompting the U.N. Environment Agency to declare the “official end” of its use in cars, which has been blamed for a wide range of human health problems.

“The successful enforcement of the ban on leaded petrol is a huge milestone for global health and our environment,” UNEP's executive director, Inger Andersen, said in a statement.

Petroleum containing tetraethyllead, a form of lead, was first sold almost 100 years ago to increase engine performance. It was widely used for decades until researchers discovered that it could cause heart disease, strokes and brain damage.

UNEP cited studies suggesting that leaded gas caused measurable intellectual impairment in children and millions of premature deaths.

Most rich nations started phasing out the fuel in the 1980s but it was still widely used in low- and middle-income countries until 2002, when the U.N. launched a global campaign to abolish it.

Leaded gas is still used in aviation fuel for small planes.

———

Follow all developments about environmental issues and climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-change.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ida’s wrath tests New Orleans’ post-Katrina infrastructure

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ex-UK Marine leaves Kabul with dogs, cats but no local staff
World

Ex-UK Marine leaves Kabul with dogs, cats but no local staff

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — A former U.K. Royal Marine who waged a high-profile campaign to leave Afghanistan with almost 200 rescued dogs and cats has flown to safety — with the animals, but without his charity’s Afghan staff, who were left behind in Kabul.

+21
The Latest: US strikes at IS in retaliation for bombing
World

The Latest: US strikes at IS in retaliation for bombing

  • Updated

WASHINGTON — The United States military struck back at the Islamic State on Saturday, bombing an IS member in Afghanistan less than 48 hours after a devastating suicide bombing claimed by the group killed as many as 169 Afghans and 13 American service members at the Kabul airport.

+12
Drummer Charlie Watts, Rolling Stones backbone, dies at 80
World

Drummer Charlie Watts, Rolling Stones backbone, dies at 80

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — Charlie Watts, the self-effacing and unshakeable Rolling Stones drummer who helped anchor one of rock’s greatest rhythm sections and used his “day job” to support his enduring love of jazz, has died, according to his publicist. He was 80.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News