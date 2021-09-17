UN: More pledges needed to avoid 'catastrophic' climate path

BERLIN (AP) — A new report shows the world is on a “catastrophic pathway” toward a hotter future unless governments make more ambitious pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions, the head of the United Nations said Friday.

The U.N. report, reviewing all the national commitments submitted by signatories of the Paris climate accord until July 30, found that they would result in emissions rising nearly 16% by 2030, compared with 2010 levels.

Scientists say the world must start to sharply curb emissions soon, and add no more to the atmosphere by 2050 than can be absorbed, if it is to meet the most ambitious goal of the Paris accord — capping global temperature rise at 1.5 Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) by 2100.

The planet has already warmed by 1.1 C since pre-industrial times, experts said

“We need a 45% cut in emissions by 2030 to reach carbon neutrality by mid-century,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a virtual meeting of leaders from major economies hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden.

“The world is on a catastrophic pathway to 2.7 degrees (Celsius) of heating," he added.