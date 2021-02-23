Unfriended no more: Facebook to lift Australia news ban

Frydenberg described the agreed upon amendments as “clarifications” of the government's intent. He said his negotiations with Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg were “difficult.”

Peter Lewis, director of the Australia Institute’s Center for Responsible Technology, a think tank, said in a statement that the "amendments keep the integrity of the media code intact.”

A European publishers' lobbying group that is among those teaming up with Microsoft said the deal shows such legislation is possible — and not just in Australia.

“The latest twist proves that regulation works," said Angela Mills Wade, executive director of the European Publishers Council. "Regulators from around the world will be reassured that they can continue to take inspiration from the Australian government’s determination to withstand unacceptable threats from powerful commercial gatekeepers.”

Facebook said it would now negotiate deals with Australian publishers.

“We are satisfied that the Australian government has agreed to a number of changes and guarantees that address our core concerns about allowing commercial deals that recognize the value our platform provides to publishers relative to the value we receive from them,” Facebook regional managing director William Easton said.