Vaccination 'passports' may open society, but inequity looms

Inside Israel, green passports or badges obtained through an app is the coin of the realm. The country recently reached agreements with Greece and Cyprus to recognize each other's green badges, and more such tourism-boosting accords are expected.

Anyone unwilling or unable to get the jabs that confer immunity will be “left behind,” said Health Minister Yuli Edelstein.

“It's really the only way forward at the moment,” Geffen said in an interview with The Associated Press.

The checks at the club's doors, which admitted only those who could prove they are fully vaccinated, allowed at least a semblance of normality.

“People can’t live their lives in the new world without them," he said. "We must take the vaccines. We must."

The vaccine is not available to everyone in the world, whether due to supply or cost. And some people don't want it, for religious or other reasons. In Israel, a country of 9.3 million people, only about half the adult population has received the required two doses.