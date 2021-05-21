Vaccine makers pledge 2.3B doses to less wealthy nations

The pharmaceutical companies did not specify if their pledges would be fulfilled under any particular umbrella.

But Draghi said the commitments made Friday in some measure reflect “a desire to remediate the injustices and inequities when in the most difficult moments some closed themselves and ignored the rest of the world.”

Both he and von der Leyen expressed confidence that the pledges would be honored.

“These companies have committed their whole reputations to this. It is a very, very important move that really will change the landscape,” Draghi said, adding that international organizations like the World Health Organization and the World Trade Organization would have a role in ensuring the commitments.

Von der Leyen said the doses pledged by European countries were carefully considered, “so we feel responsible and accountable.”

As vaccination campaigns continue to progress in the Western world, poorer countries are struggling to acquire supplies. The U.N. Security Council expressed concern this week about the small number of doses that have reached Africa.