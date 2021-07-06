Virus cases jump 1,200 in South Korea amid slow vaccination

Most of the new cases were from the Seoul metropolitan area, home to half of the country’s 51 million people, but infections were also occurring in other major cities and regions, including Busan, Daejeon, Daegu and the southern resort island of Jeju. There are concerns the virus could spread further due to increased travel during the summer holiday season.

The country’s caseload is now at 162,753 after adding around 5,800 cases this month alone. The death toll is at 2,033.

The nation’s vaccination campaign has yet to gather speed, with only 30% of its population receiving first doses as of Wednesday. Just around 10% of the population have received their second doses.

The country has so far injected hospital and essential workers, people in long-term care settings, troops and adults in their 60s or older, but inconsistent supplies have left the vast majority of younger adults unvaccinated.

South Korea on Wednesday received 700,000 Pfizer shots from Israel in exchange for a future shipment of vaccines to Israel from September to November, when officials hope South Korea's shortage will have eased.

Jung Eun-kyeong, KDCA’s director, said the doses will go to the capital Seoul and nearby Gyeonggi province where the virus is spreading fastest. She expressed hope the shots will help speed up vaccinations of nursery or daycare workers and kindergarten and elementary school teachers, which authorities plan to start this month.

