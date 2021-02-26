Volkswagen weathers pandemic with $10.7 billion profit

The Wolfsburg-based carmaker said that it had taken important strategic steps during the year to accelerate its push into software and digital technologies and services. It tripled its sales of electric vehicles to 422,000 ahead of stricter European Union limits on emissions of carbon dioxide, the primary greenhouse gas blamed for global warming. The company's brands include luxury carmakers Audi and Porsche, where profits per vehicle are higher than for more basic transportation.

The group's profits were boosted by the Porsche Taycan, a high-performance four-door sedan that starts at $79,500 for the standard model in the U.S. Sales of that model reached 20,000. The Taycan is part of German carmakers' efforts to compete with electric car pioneer Tesla, which has eaten into their sales of luxury cars.

“The financial results now available are far better than originally expected and show what our company is capable of achieving, especially in a crisis,” Chief Financial Officer Frank Witter said in a statement. "We intend to carry over the strong momentum from the significantly better second half into the current year, and the programs for reducing our fixed costs and in procurement will make us more robust in the long term.

