Vote on controversial media bill in Poland is postponed

People demonstrate in defense of media freedom in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Poles demonstrated nationwide Tuesday against a bill widely viewed as a effort by the country's nationalist ruling party to silence an independent, U.S.-owned television broadcaster that is critical of the government.
People demonstrate in defense of media freedom in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Poland’s ruling right-wing party has lost its parliamentary majority after a coalition partner announced it was leaving the government, Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021, amid a rift over a bill which the junior partner party views as an attack on media freedom.
FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, June 25, 2021, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki talks to journalists at the European Council building in Brussels. Poland’s ruling right-wing party has lost its parliamentary majority after coalition partner Agreement party leader Jaroslaw Gowin announced it was leaving the government, Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021, over a bill viewed as an attack on media freedom.
People gather outside Poland's parliament to protest the government plans to vote on a media bill seen as restricting media independence, in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021. Poland's right-wing ruling party, Law and Justice, was confident of pushing through a media bill that is widely viewed as an attack on media freedom, despite street protests and upheaval in the government over the controversial legislation. The media bill would prevent non-European owners from having controlling stakes in Polish media companies.
By VANESSA GERA
Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's right-wing ruling party failed to get a majority Wednesday to pass a bill that would prevent non-European owners from having controlling stakes in Polish media companies.
The legislation would have forced Discovery Inc., the U.S. owner of Poland’s largest private television network, to sell its Polish holdings. It was seen as a major attack on media independence in a European Union nation that has already been criticized for reducing judicial independence.
The vote on the media bill was scheduled for Wednesday but was put off until September after an opposition leader called for the postponement and that motion got a majority of votes.
The media bill has been viewed as a crucial test for the survival of independent news outlets in the former communist nation, coming six years into the rule of a populist government that has chipped away at media and judicial independence.
It is not immediately clear if the ruling right-wing party, Law and Justice, will still find a way to get the votes to pass the law.
