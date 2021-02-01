WHO team in Wuhan visits disease control centers

Marion Koopmans of a World Health Organization team arrives at the Hubei Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. The WHO mission team investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan.
A worker in protective gear holds up a thermometer at the entrance to the Hubei Center for Disease Control and Prevention where a World Health Organization team is making a field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. The WHO mission team investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan.
Members of a World Health Organization team arrive at the Hubei Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. The WHO mission team investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan.
Members of the World Health Organization team including Peter Daszak, left, Ken Maeda, right, and Vladimir Dedkov, second right, prepare to leave for a fourth day of field visits from their hotel in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
From right, Dominic Dwyer and Peter Ben Embarek of the World Health Organization team prepare to leave for a fourth day of field visits from their hotel in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
A worker in protective overalls takes the temperature of a woman entering the Hubei Center for Disease Control and Prevention as the World Health Organization team makes a field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. A World Health Organization team investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic visited a provincial disease control center that had an early hand in managing the outbreak.
A van from the Hubei Center for Disease Control and Prevention enters the compound as the World Health Organization team makes a field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. A World Health Organization team investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic visited a provincial disease control center that had an early hand in managing the outbreak.
A tired worker in protective overalls bends over to stretch at the entrance of the Hubei Center for Disease Control and Prevention as the World Health Organization team makes a field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Plainclothes security personnel stand outside the Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention before the World Health Organization team arrive to make a field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
A worker wearing a mask, watches from inside a hospital across the Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention after the World Health Organization team arrive to make a field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
By EMILY WANG FUJIYAMA
Associated Press
WUHAN, China (AP) — A World Health Organization team investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic visited two disease control centers on Monday that had an early hand in managing the outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.
The WHO investigators arrived in Wuhan, the provincial capital, last month to look for clues and have visited hospitals and a seafood market where early cases were detected.
The team on Monday visited both the Hubei Provincial Center for Disease Control and its Wuhan city office, amid tight Chinese controls on access to information about the virus.
China has sought to avoid blame for alleged missteps in its early response to the outbreak, while promoting alternative theories that the virus originated elsewhere and may even have been brought to Wuhan from outside the country.
Following the visit to the provincial center, team member Peter Daszak told reporters it had been a “really good meeting, really important.” No other details were given.
The evidence the team assembles will add to what is expected to be a years-long quest for answers. Pinning down an outbreak’s animal sources requires massive amounts of research including taking animal samples, genetic analysis and epidemiological studies.
China has largely curbed domestic transmission through strict testing and contact tracing. Mask wearing in public is observed almost universally and lockdowns are routinely imposed on communities and even entire cities where cases are detected. The latest outbreaks have been mostly in the frigid northeast, with 33 new cases reported nationally Monday in three provinces.