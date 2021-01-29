WHO team meets with Chinese, plans to visit key Wuhan sites

Members of the World Health Organization team chat on a hotel room balcony in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. The World Health Organization team of researchers emerged from their hotel Thursday for the first time since their arrival in the central Chinese city of Wuhan to start searching for clues into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.
By EMILY WANG FUJIYAMA
Associated Press
WUHAN, China (AP) — World Health Organization experts in Wuhan, China, to look into the origins of the new coronavirus met with their Chinese counterparts Friday and plan later to visit sites in the central city that will be key to their long-awaited fact-finding mission.
“First face to face meeting with our colleagues. Correction: facemask to facemask given the medical restrictions," Dutch virologist Marion Koopmans tweeted around 9:30 a.m. (0130 GMT).
“Discussing our visiting program. China teamleader prof Wannian joking about some technical glitches. Nice to see our colleagues after lengthy Zoom meetings," Koopman tweeted, referring apparently to top Chinese epidemiologist Liang Wannian, who has been a leader of China's response team.
Their first in-person meetings should be followed by the first field visits in and around the industrial and transport hub, WHO said on Twitter.
It said the team requested “detailed underlying data” and planned to speak with early responders and some of the first COVID-19 patients, but didn't give further details on the team's agenda. Earlier, WHO tweeted that its team plans to visit hospitals, markets like the Huanan Seafood Market linked to many of the first cases, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and laboratories at facilities like the Wuhan Center for Disease Control.
The team's mission has become politically charged, as China seeks to avoid blame for alleged missteps in its early response to the outbreak.