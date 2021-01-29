WHO team visits Wuhan hospital that had early COVID patients

Members of the World Health Organization team chat on a hotel room balcony in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. The World Health Organization team of researchers emerged from their hotel Thursday for the first time since their arrival in the central Chinese city of Wuhan to start searching for clues into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chinese counterparts arrive at conference area of the hotel where the World Health Organization team is staying in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. The World Health Organization team of researchers emerged from their hotel Thursday for the first time since their arrival in the central Chinese city of Wuhan to start searching for clues into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chinese attendees, some wearing tags which reads "Expert Team," leave from a conference area of a hotel where the World Health Organization team of researchers are staying in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. World Health Organization experts are to begin face-to-face meetings with their Chinese counterparts Friday in the central city of Wuhan at the start of the team's long-awaited fact-finding mission into the origins of the coronavirus.
Chinese attendees, some wearing tags which reads "Expert Team," walk to a restaurant after leaving a conference area where World Health Organization team of researchers are meeting their Chinese counterparts in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. World Health Organization experts are to begin face-to-face meetings with their Chinese counterparts Friday in the central city of Wuhan at the start of the team's long-awaited fact-finding mission into the origins of the coronavirus.
By EMILY WANG FUJIYAMA
Associated Press
WUHAN, China (AP) — A World Health Organization team on Friday visited a hospital where China says the first COVID-19 patients were treated more than a year ago as part of the experts' long-awaited fact-finding mission on the origins of the coronavirus.
The WHO team members and Chinese officials earlier had their first in-person meetings at a hotel, which WHO has said were to be followed by field visits in the central city of Wuhan.
“First face to face meeting with our colleagues. Correction: facemask to facemask given the medical restrictions," Dutch virologist Marion Koopmans tweeted around 9:30 a.m. (0130 GMT).
“Discussing our visiting program. China teamleader prof Wannian joking about some technical glitches. Nice to see our colleagues after lengthy Zoom meetings," Koopman tweeted, referring apparently to top Chinese epidemiologist Liang Wannian, who has been a leader of China's response team.
Members of the team later left the hotel by car, a short time later entering the gates of the Hubei Provincial Hospital of Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine, where, according to China's official account of its response to the initial outbreak, doctor Zhang Jixian, first reported cases of what was then known as “pneumonia of unknown origin" on Dec. 27, 2019.
WHO said earlier on Twitter that the team requested “detailed underlying data” and planned to speak with early responders and some of the first COVID-19 patients. It also planned to visit markets like the Huanan Seafood Market linked to many of the first cases, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and laboratories at facilities like the Wuhan Center for Disease Control.