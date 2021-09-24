 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Workers for soon-to-be-defunct Alitalia block highway exit

  • 0

ROME (AP) — Hundreds of Alitalia workers blocked a highway exit outside Rome's main airport on Friday in a protest το vent their anger that most of the airline’s staff will soon lose their jobs.

As of Oct. 15, Alitalia, long financially ailing, won’t exist anymore. The new company being formed, called ITA, says it will only keep some 2,800 of 10,000 of Alitalia’s employees.

In protest, Alitalia employees hit back by forcing the cancellation of many flights during the day-long walkout. Along the roadway and near the highway exit for Leonardo da Vinci Airport, some strikers sat down, while others skirmished with police in riot gear.

The protest caused kilometers-long traffic tie-ups. “Work! Work!" they shouted.

Alitalia workers also want unemployment benefits to last five years, as opposed to one year under the current arrangement.

Union leaders are pressing Premier Mario Draghi's government to guide negotiations in order to secure better conditions for workers who will keep their jobs and fewer job cuts.

ITA's industrial plan also calls for reducing the fleet of aircraft.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Johnny Depp: "Not one of you" is safe with "cancel culture"

Johnny Depp: "Not one of you" is safe with "cancel culture"

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain (AP) — Taking center stage in a prestigious Spanish film festival to receive a top career award, actor Johnny Depp presented himself as a victim of the "cancel culture" that, he said, has spread across the cinema industry.

French minister decries 'duplicity' in US-Australia sub deal

French minister decries 'duplicity' in US-Australia sub deal

PARIS (AP) — France's foreign minister on Saturday denounced what he called the “duplicity, disdain and lies” surrounding the sudden rupture of France's lucrative contract to make submarines for Australia in favor of a U.S. deal and declared that a crisis is at hand among the Western allies.

Australia says France knew of 'grave' submarine concerns

Australia says France knew of 'grave' submarine concerns

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — France would have known Australia had “deep and grave concerns” that a submarine fleet the French were building would not meet Australian needs, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Sunday after the contract's cancellation set off a diplomatic crisis.

Watch Now: Related Video

Omani cavers descend into Yemen's 'Well of Hell'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News