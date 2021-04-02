Worshippers recognize Good Friday in Riverside Park

Worshippers gathered at the Riverside Park band shell to recognize Good Friday with an annual Stations of the Cross event.

The 12th annual Justice and Peace Stations of the Cross event, organized by the Franciscan Spirituality Center, is typically a two-mile prayer walk with stops throughout the city, but another pandemic-era Easter weekend prompted organizers to adapt.

Dozens of those who recognize Good Friday bundled up at the band shell, reading through a prayer booklet while volunteers from area nonprofits and groups read messages for each of the 10 stations. For each station, a wooden cross was carried from one side of the band shell stage to the other.

Good Friday is acknowledged by the Christian religion each year on the Friday before Easter, recognized as the day Jesus was crucified, and the Stations of the Cross are typically used to symbolise his death and burial.

The event serves two purposes though, each year used to reflect on injustices in the community and world, and this year the pandemic and racial inequities were top-of-mind.