Worshippers recognize Good Friday in Riverside Park
featured

Worshippers recognize Good Friday in Riverside Park

Good Friday in Riverside Park

Volunteers help reenact a stationary prayer walk at the Riverside Park band shell. The event is typically a two-mile walk throughout the city with stops to sing and pray, but it was adapted because of the pandemic this year.

Worshippers gathered at the Riverside Park band shell to recognize Good Friday with an annual Stations of the Cross event.

The 12th annual Justice and Peace Stations of the Cross event, organized by the Franciscan Spirituality Center, is typically a two-mile prayer walk with stops throughout the city, but another pandemic-era Easter weekend prompted organizers to adapt.

Good Friday in Riverside Park

Worshippers read through a prayer booklet at the Riverside Park band shell to recognize Good Friday, a Christian holiday honored each Friday before Easter as the day Jesus was crucified.

Dozens of those who recognize Good Friday bundled up at the band shell, reading through a prayer booklet while volunteers from area nonprofits and groups read messages for each of the 10 stations. For each station, a wooden cross was carried from one side of the band shell stage to the other.

Good Friday is acknowledged by the Christian religion each year on the Friday before Easter, recognized as the day Jesus was crucified, and the Stations of the Cross are typically used to symbolise his death and burial.

Good Friday in Riverside Park

A volunteer is seen through an opening behind the Riverside Park band shell help carry a wooden cross during the Franciscan Spirituality Center's annual Good Friday event.

The event serves two purposes though, each year used to reflect on injustices in the community and world, and this year the pandemic and racial inequities were top-of-mind.

"The Justice and Peace Stations of the Cross recalls the journey of Jesus as he carried his cross to Calvary. This prayer service looks at our modern-day justice issues in light of this biblical event," the center's event description reads.

Good Friday in Riverside Park

Worshippers read through a prayer booklet at the Riverside Park band shell to recognize Good Friday. To adhere to COVID precautions, the annual event was held stationary in the park and most participants wore masks.

Specifically, the 10 stations touched on nonviolence and migrants, access to affordable health care, school safety, hunger and inclusivity, homelessness, restorative justice, veterans and more, and featured speakers from Mayo Clinic Health Systems, WAFER, Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, the Salvation Army and others.

Participants were spaced out throughout the band shell's seating area, some bringing lawn chairs or seats of their own, and most were wearing masks.

