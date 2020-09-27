Young voters are energized, despite COVID hurdles on the way to the polls

Historically, getting young people to vote has always been a challenge.
That's changed in recent years, but the pandemic has thrown a new hurdle into efforts to get the youth vote out, especially as college campuses and young adults are driving community spread of the virus, particularly here in Wisconsin.
"We really focused on making sure we are talking to people as safely as possible, and telling them why they're voice is so important, especially in these times," said Kade Walker, the Wisconsin representative for NextGen America, a group dedicated to mobilizing young voters across the country.
The group is setting up shop at several Wisconsin college campuses this year like its done in the past, but efforts are largely virtual now.
"We're doing a lot of different things to make sure that they are a) taking the school year as safe as possible," Walker said, "which is something that's increasingly challenging."
"And b) helping them get registered to vote and request their ballots to make sure they're getting their voice out as efficiently as possible," he said.
At the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, the localized NextGen student organization is doing just that.
The group is operating virtually, meeting every Tuesday to discuss current events and politics, different local initiatives like launching petitions and phone banking, and they have plans to do a virtual presidential debate watch party, all to garner a sense of civic involvement.
The group has also partnered with Global Grounds Coffee to offer free coffee coupons, and they've been handing out masks, all to simply spark that conversation about being ready to vote.
"It's definitely more challenging in a digital world. We're not allowed to do any hands-on work. So we're mostly working through phone banking and text banking and social media campaigns," said Kate Lochner, the NextGen fellow at UW-L.
A sophomore at the university studying communications and biology, Lochner said she's passionate about politics and creating positive social change, and that though organizing looks different than last semester, it's also been rewarding.
"It's definitely different, and definitely challenging, but I think overall it's a good challenge," she said.
Though the day-to-day organizing of young voters has changed because of the pandemic, the mission has not, and its luckily at its core, is something that works well on a virtual platform.
"No matter what the situation is, when it comes to getting young people out to vote, it's just talking to them. Talking to them about issues that they really care about. Every young voter has an issue that they really care about, just like every voter does," Walker said.
And despite the hurdles in the way, organizers said young voters are more energized than ever.
"Every metric and everything we're hearing on the ground is that young people are fired up to vote right now and they're excited to get out there," Walker said.
"I'm seeing, in fact, more involvement and more energy coming from young voters now more than ever," Lochner said.
"I think that with everything going on in the world," like the Black Lives Matter movement and the country's COVID-19 response, "young people are realizing that now's the time for them to step up and vote for the change they want to see," she said.
And if that energy translates into votes, history tells us it's likely to determine election results in big ways.
"We know that organizing in areas that are just dominated by young people, like La Crosse, and helping students to vote," Walker said, "those young voters are going to be the ones that will definitely swing the impact of a state that's going to be super close, like Wisconsin."
It's true, too. In 2018, voters under 30 supported Gov. Tony Evers by a 23-point margin over Scott Walker. And in recent a Tufts University report, Wisconsin was listed as the number one state where young voters have the greatest potential to influence the results of the 2020 presidential election.
"Young voters in Wisconsin have the largest impact of young voters anywhere across the country on their election results," Walker said. "Wisconsin was decided with 22,000 votes — there are multiple universities in Wisconsin that have more students than that."
"We know that young voters, in 2018, they were definitely the X-factor in that election," Walker said, "and all indications show that they're going to be the X-factor again when they turn out."
