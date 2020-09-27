Young voters are energized, despite COVID hurdles on the way to the polls

And despite the hurdles in the way, organizers said young voters are more energized than ever.

"Every metric and everything we're hearing on the ground is that young people are fired up to vote right now and they're excited to get out there," Walker said.

"I'm seeing, in fact, more involvement and more energy coming from young voters now more than ever," Lochner said.

"I think that with everything going on in the world," like the Black Lives Matter movement and the country's COVID-19 response, "young people are realizing that now's the time for them to step up and vote for the change they want to see," she said.

And if that energy translates into votes, history tells us it's likely to determine election results in big ways.

"We know that organizing in areas that are just dominated by young people, like La Crosse, and helping students to vote," Walker said, "those young voters are going to be the ones that will definitely swing the impact of a state that's going to be super close, like Wisconsin."