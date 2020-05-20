Newton helping Bucks toward greatness

Newton said he’s been busy working from home during this two-month stoppage of play with plenty of things to consider and evaluate such as the 2020 NBA draft.

“All teams are in the same situation, but speaking for us we’re working every day like we are in the office,” Newton said. “It’s a day at the office only at home. Just because there is no combine to attend (for NBA prospects) or no individual workouts to conduct, this is for now the new normal. (We’re) doing interviews through Zoom, talking with people in the scouting department … we’ve done a good job knowing who the players (potential draftees) are. We did a lot of the work before the crisis. Moving forward we’re making the best of the avenues we have available.”

Newton was able to watch the recent replay of KU’s victory over Oklahoma in the 1988 NCAA championship game shown on a recent Saturday on CBS Sports HQ. Newton went 6 of 6 from the field and scored 15 points with four rebounds and two blocked shots in KU’s 83-79 win over the Sooners on April 4, 1988 in Kemper Arena.