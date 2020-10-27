Next 10 weeks telling for Vikings

Vikings players returned to work Monday, following the off-week that bisected a loss to the previously winless Atlanta Falcons and a trip to Lambeau Field for the start of three straight division games.
The decisionmakers for a 1-5 team shipped defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Ravens on Thursday — six weeks after they’d acquired him from the Jaguars — and Sunday brought a series of results that left the Vikings at least two games behind each of their NFC North rivals, three games back of the new third-wild card spot and tied for the fewest wins in the NFC.
When Adam Thielen was asked whether it’s hard to believe the Vikings, as an organization, are focused on winning in 2020, he said, “No, because we believe it in the locker room.”
The game against the 5-1 Packers, winners of three straight against the Vikings, comes two days before a trade deadline that could reveal Minnesota’s true intentions after its dismal start.
As they begin a 10-game post-bye stretch that includes five matchups with division opponents, though, they are dealing with a raft of questions that will define the rest of the season and could shape their future.
Here is a look at several of them:
1. Will Kirk Cousins turn it around?
The future of the Vikings, as currently constituted, might hinge on Cousins more than any other player. He’s followed perhaps the best statistical season of his career — the one that gave him his first playoff win and earned him a new contract — with a league-high 10 interceptions in six games.
Cousins’ deal, which carries a fully-guaranteed $31 million cap number in 2021, would have a $45 million cap hit in 2022 that becomes fully guaranteed in March.
2. How many of the young players can Vikings build around?
Rookies Cameron Dantzler and Jeff Gladney have mixed flashes of improvement with coverage lapses, but it’s the players in the Vikings’ draft class of 2018 who probably have the most to prove in the coming weeks.
First-round pick Mike Hughes has missed two games because of neck issues (after cracking a vertebra in his neck at the end of last year), and needs to show he can be a reliable part of the Vikings’ secondary with a decision looming on his fifth-year option next spring. Fourth-round pick Jalyn Holmes has played a career-high six games and made his first career start this year.
3. Who can the Vikings build around on their offensive line?
The team cleared guard Pat Elflein to return from injured reserve Monday, and will have three weeks to see if Elflein — another free agent-to-be — is ready to return from the left thumb injury that put him on injured reserve in September. Dakota Dozier is scheduled to hit free agency after the season, and if Reiff isn’t traded, he could be gone in a move to save cap space after this year.
4. How many wins will (or should) this group produce?
Defiant statements about not giving up on the season aside, the Vikings will spend a long time trying to ward off complacency unless they’re suddenly capable of a winning streak that jolts them back into the playoff race. Coach Mike Zimmer seemed to hint Monday that the Ngakoue deal was as much about how the defensive end fit on the roster as about a long-term strategic shift, but it’s tough to imagine there aren’t some veterans wondering about what their futures hold.
