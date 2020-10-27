Next 10 weeks telling for Vikings

The future of the Vikings, as currently constituted, might hinge on Cousins more than any other player. He’s followed perhaps the best statistical season of his career — the one that gave him his first playoff win and earned him a new contract — with a league-high 10 interceptions in six games.

Cousins’ deal, which carries a fully-guaranteed $31 million cap number in 2021, would have a $45 million cap hit in 2022 that becomes fully guaranteed in March.

2. How many of the young players can Vikings build around?

Rookies Cameron Dantzler and Jeff Gladney have mixed flashes of improvement with coverage lapses, but it’s the players in the Vikings’ draft class of 2018 who probably have the most to prove in the coming weeks.

First-round pick Mike Hughes has missed two games because of neck issues (after cracking a vertebra in his neck at the end of last year), and needs to show he can be a reliable part of the Vikings’ secondary with a decision looming on his fifth-year option next spring. Fourth-round pick Jalyn Holmes has played a career-high six games and made his first career start this year.

3. Who can the Vikings build around on their offensive line?