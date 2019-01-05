GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers’ next head coach — whoever he turns out to be — will have a lengthy to-do list once he gets the job.
He’ll have to hire a staff and decide whether to keep anyone from Mike McCarthy’s.
He’ll have to put together his schedule — which may or may not include the Friday STAA (Soft Tissue Activation and Application) program McCarthy put in place instead of traditional Friday practices.
He’ll have to install his offensive and defensive playbooks — and determine whether he wants to try to convince defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, who just put his scheme in last season upon his arrival, to stay.
And, he’ll have to forge a close working relationship with general manager Brian Gutekunst, director of football operations Russ Ball and team president/CEO Mark Murphy — as part of the Packers’ triangle of authority under Murphy on the team’s organizational flow chart.
But more than anything else — and as exhibited by the team’s interview list thus far — Job No. 1 for the next coach is obvious: Make Aaron Rodgers great again.
“I think anybody who would say that they don’t think about that is probably either lying, or they’re too cliché-ridden in their interviews. So, of course, you definitely think about what could have been had we played better, or if things had gone differently in certain games,” Rodgers replied when asked about his season before sustaining a concussion in the team’s 31-0 loss to Detroit in the Dec. 30 finale.
“Of course, human nature and competitive nature is, you go through that. You go crazy thinking about that stuff.”
Truth is, the two-time NFL MVP quarterback is coming off the most vexing season of his 11-year stint as the team’s starter:
He threw only two interceptions, but he also threw only 25 touchdown passes, the lowest full-season total of his career.
He completed only 62.3 percent of his passes (his second-lowest percentage of his time as a starter) and finished with a 97.6 passer rating (well below his 103.1 career rating), but Pro Football Focus graded him as the fourth-best quarterback in the NFL this season.
The Packers finished 6-9-1, their second-worst winning percentage in a season in which he was able to start all 16 games, but Rodgers started all 16 games despite a left knee injury sustained in the Sept. 9 regular-season opener that affected him to varying degrees all season.
He had No. 1 wide receiver Davante Adams on the verge of single-season franchise records entering the Dec. 30 finale (111 receptions for 1,386 yards and 13 touchdowns), but he also played much of the season without veteran Randall Cobb (hamstring injury/concussion, nine games played), Geronimo Allison (core muscle injury/five games played) and longtime security blanket Jordy Nelson (cut in March/63 receptions for Oakland) and with rookie wide receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown and J’Mon Moore (61 combined receptions).
Most of the coaches that Murphy and Gutekunst have either already interviewed or are scheduled to interview have offensive backgrounds: Ex-Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell; Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin; New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels; New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr., Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell; Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur; and ex-Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase. The interview list is likely to expand in the coming days, after the NFL’s wild card playoff games are in the books.
