NFC North clinched

DETROIT — Aaron Rodgers ran for a tiebreaking score in the third quarter and threw three touchdown passes and the Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions 31-24 Sunday and clinched the NFC North title.

The Packers (10-3) knocked Matthew Stafford out of the game with a rib injury in the fourth quarter and went on to win their third straight game and second straight division championship. The Packers clinched the division with the win and Minnesota’s loss to Tampa Bay earlier in the day.

The Lions (5-8) scored first and pulled into a tie late in the second quarter, but they simply couldn’t stop Rodgers.

The two-time MVP completed his first eight passes for 119 yards and two scores. Rodgers finished 26 of 33 for 290 yards, three TDs and did not throw an interception for a third straight game. He ran 6 yards, untouched, to put the Packers ahead 21-14 for his 30th career rushing TD to break Tobin Rote’s team record for a quarterback.

Green Bay receiver Davante Adams also broke a franchise record.