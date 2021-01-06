NFL: Big Ten could become part of coaching carousel

Jim Harbaugh. The Buckeyes’ top rival could have a late coaching change though. Michigan is reportedly ready to give the embattled Harbaugh an extension — the details would be important; would it be a mirage deal like the one Illinois gave Lovie Smith a few years ago? — despite a disastrous 2020 season and the program’s general malaise. But Harbaugh apparently is stalling as he waits to see if an NFL opportunity presents itself. The Jets would make sense for him. The Chargers make even more sense. And he wouldn’t have to move if he landed the Lions job.

Where do the Wolverines turn if Harbaugh leaves? Iowa State’s Matt Campbell would likely be the top target. But does he get his own NFL job this cycle or stay put in Ames and wait for something better like, say, Ohio State? Jeff Hafley could also be a name to watch if he’s willing to leave Boston College after just one season.

Pat Fitzgerald. The Northwestern coach has stiff-armed NFL interest for years. But this year feels different. Fitzgerald may have hit the ceiling at Northwestern after a second Big Ten West title in three seasons, and he just lost his athletics director (new ACC commissioner Jim Phillips) and right-hand man (retiring defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz).