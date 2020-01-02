NFL: Browns start hiring process with McCarthy interview

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns didn’t even talk to Mike McCarthy on their last coaching search. He was first on their list this time.

The former Green Bay coach met Thursday with Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam as Cleveland begins its latest quest to find the right coach after so many failed attempts.

McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl with the Packers in 2010 and went to the playoffs nine times in 13 years before being fired in 2018, would seem to have everything the Browns covet. He’s a respected, proven winner with an offensive mindset and experience handling quarterbacks.

While McCarthy was still at the team’s headquarters, Jimmy Haslam met with the media and laid out the team’s plans to find a new coach and general manager after John Dorsey’s ouster on Tuesday. Haslam said the team will first hire a coach, who will have input into the next GM.

Haslam acknowledged the team’s struggles in the past and a determination to find a coach and GM “who will be here 10 to 15 years.”