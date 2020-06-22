NFL: Dak Prescott signs $31.4 million franchise tag

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has officially gone from being the best bargain in the NFL to having the richest one-year contract in franchise history.

That much is guaranteed after Prescott signed the exclusive franchise tender of $31.4 million on Monday, as had been expected.

Prescott and the Cowboys could still reach a long-term arrangement that would make him the richest player in NFL history, however, such a deal would need to be executed by July 15.

The Cowboys placed the tag on Prescott on March 18. He had refused to sign the tag and boycotted the Cowboys’ virtual offseason program, which ended last week, as leverage in continued negotiations.

Even though Prescott signed the tag, there is no avenue to make up for what he missed during the virtual offseason program, which is over for veterans.

The Cowboys’ facility is still closed for players due to the shutdown due to COVID-19.

This is normally a dead period so it’s unlikely he can meet with the coaches in person to catch up on the offense, but he can talk to them.