NFL Draft: Menomonie native Stokke takes pride in being the next University of Wisconsin fullback with chance to take his game to the pros

From now until the draft Stokke will continue working out and staying ready for whatever happens on draft weekend. He wants teams to know he’s a hard worker that is tough, willing to do what it takes to win and leads by example as he is ready to contribute on special teams as well as a versatile fullback in all phases of the game. Derek Watt and Ingold are recent Wisconsin graduates who had a similar skill set and ultimately made it to the pros.

The pro scouts that have reached out to LaBuda have heard the same, that Stokke is a mentally tough smart player that will work as hard as he can to make it.

“To me I think he’ll be a really valuable asset to an NFL team because he does so much,” LaBuda said of Stokke. “He can run the ball inside if you need him to on the short yardage stuff but he’s got very good hands out of the backfield and the Badgers used him out of the backfield quite a bit and he’s just an incredible blocker.”

He even caught up with an old teammate in recent weeks as he caught passes from Nate Stanley, a fellow Menomonie graduate and former quarterback at the University of Iowa who was drafted in the seventh round of last year’s NFL Draft by the Vikings. Stanley spent the 2020 season on Minnesota’s practice squad.