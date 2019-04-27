GREEN BAY – Kingsley Keke and Jace Sternberg can coordinate their travel schedules on their way to Titletown.
After sitting out the fourth round to start Day 3 of the 2019 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers added Keke, a defensive lineman from Texas A&M, with their first pick of the day, a fifth-rounder (No. 150) that gave them their second straight ex-Aggies player. They took Sternberg, a tight end from A&M, in the third round (No. 75 overall) with their final pick of the day Friday.
“Big Jace, he had just texted me,” Keke said during a conference call with Wisconsin reporters following the pick. “I’m glad to be here with my man, Jace. Excited for him, excited to go to work with him.”
The Packers did not have a fourth-round pick after sending both their selections in that round to the Seattle Seahawks to move up in the first round on Thursday, when they took Maryland safety Darnell Savage.
The 6-foor-2, 288-pound Keke, who’ll turn 23 in September, was a three-year starter on the Aggies’ defensive line but slimmed down from over 300 pounds to play defensive end last year as a senior, and production followed. He finished with seven sacks, 11 tackles for loss and 51 total tackles last season while starting all 13 games.
SIXTH ROUND: Ka’dar Hollman wanted so desperately to have a chance to play college football that he went on an email campaign in search of a scholarship – while working a variety of temporary jobs, from a bread factory to unloading Dunkin’ Donut trucks to cutting meat for a deli.
On Saturday, the Toledo cornerback got another chance he was dreaming of: To play in the NFL, having been taken by Green Bay in the sixth round (No. 185 overall).
The 6-foot, 190-pound finished last season with one interception, 12 pass break-ups and 43 tackles. Hollman took a pre-draft visit to Green Bay last week and said it felt like the perfect fit.
Dexter Williams and his mother, Cheryl, will be a package deal for the Green Bay Packers.
When the Packers took Williams, a running back from Notre Dame, with the second of their two sixth-round picks (No. 194) on Saturday, it meant that they’ll also be getting his mom, who came to live with him in South Bend, Ind., after her son served a four-game suspension early last season. Williams said his mother is “definitely living with me up there in Green Bay” once he joins the team.
The 5-foot-11, 212-pound Williams, who turned 22 in January, finished his senior season with 995 yards on 158 attempts (6.3-yards per carry) and 12 touchdowns while playing just nine games. He will have a chance to be the Packers’ third running back – with Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams – and might be a good fit for new coach Matt LaFleur’s outside zone running scheme.SEVENTH ROUND: Ty Summers could have gone to Rice and played quarterback. Instead, he chose to change positions and go to TCU to play inside linebacker.
It worked out pretty well for the San Antonio native, whom the Packers took with their final pick on Saturday.
After the Packers took him in the seventh round (No. 226) on Saturday evening, Summers will now have the opportunity to make their roster as an inside linebacker – a position where the team isn’t very deep – and special-teams contributor.
The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Summers played 10 games with eight starts last season, playing at both linebacker and defensive end because the Horned Frogs were beset with injuries. He finished the season with four sacks and 48 tackles.
Earlier in his career, Summers underwent surgeries on each shoulder to repair labrum injuries but had no problems with his shoulders during his junior and senior years.
