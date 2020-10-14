NFL: Fourth-down tries on a record-setting pace early in NFL season

While going for it when behind late in the fourth quarter is typical, some of the other decisions haven’t been. Tampa Bay became the second team to go for it from inside its own 20 in the first half of a game.

In all, teams have gone for it 56 times on fourth down in the first half this season, converting 35 of them for a 62.5% clip.

COMEBACK KIDS: It seems like every week a team is making a notable comeback or blowing a big lead, depending on the perspective. The Chargers are the latest, having blown 17-point leads in losses the past two weeks to Tampa Bay and New Orleans. The Chargers are the first team since the 2003 Falcons to lose back-to-back games despite leading by at least 17 points.

The Saints had been 1-35 since Drew Brees arrived in 2006 when falling behind by at least 17 points with the other win coming in 2009 against Miami.

A team has rallied from at least 16 points to win each week this season with the six comebacks in all, more than the NFL had in four of the past five seasons.