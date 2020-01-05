NFL: Futures of Brady, Belichick unknown

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Bill Belichick walked up to the podium on Sunday morning focused on the present. The Patriots coach, sporting a blue cutoff windbreaker and jeans, spoke as if he hadn’t slept much following his team’s disappointing exit from the 2019 season. His voice was raspy and lower than usual. His hair was unkempt and his temper was short.

Belichick already knew the questions before anyone had a chance to ask on this day. He just wasn’t ready to give any answers about the uncertainty surrounding the Patriots heading into 2020. He wasn’t willing to talk about the future because less than 24 hours after the Pats 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans, not even Belichick knows what it holds for this franchise.

“We’re less than 12 hours from the end of the game,” Belichick said. “I’m sure there are a lot of questions about the future. Nobody’s thought about the future. Everybody’s been focused on working on Miami and then Tennessee. That’s where all the focus should’ve been and where it was. Whatever’s in the future, we’ll deal with at some later point and time. We’re certainly not going to deal with it now.”

At some point in the coming months, Belichick and the Patriots will need to figure out all the answers to these questions.