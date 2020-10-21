NFL: Le'Veon Bell ready to roll with Chiefs for first time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Le’Veon Bell once carried the ball a league-leading 321 times in a single season for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He doesn’t figure to get nearly as many chances with the Kansas City Chiefs.

That’s just fine with the two-time All-Pro running back, though. Bell has been the focal point of defenses for the majority of his career, whether that was in Pittsburgh or during his short stint with the New York Jets. But now Bell’s on a team with so much offensive firepower that he could only marvel while watching them beat the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

“I was just like, ‘This is unbelievable,’” said Bell, who had to return a week’s worth of negative COVID-19 tests before joining his new team. He took the practice field for the first time Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s game in Denver.

“I was watching kind of like, ‘As a defense, they’re so tough to stop,’” Bell continued. “There’s so many weapons. You have to pick your poison. You have the guys coaching, the offensive line, the quarterback — they’re all making the right decision and all on the same page. It’s a tough offense to stop. I’m just going to come in and fit in where I can.”

That might not have been the attitude the 28-year-old Bell had earlier in his career.