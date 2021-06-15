NFL: Melvin Gordon III showing off new physique, hairdo, attitude

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos' backfield looks a whole lot different this year with local favorite Phillip Lindsay gone, replaced by second-round draft pick Javonte Williams and free agent acquisition Mike Boone.
Even returning starter and former University of Wisconsin star Melvin Gordon III looks different.
Gordon made his on-field offseason debut at the team's mandatory minicamp Tuesday and showed off a buffer body, shorn locks and even a smile and joviality that were absent almost all of last year.
Gordon said his weight is still 215 but his body is harder because “I actually got to train and do what I do” a year after the pandemic curtailed his normal offseason regime.
“Most of the gyms were closed down. People were trying to run at their houses. I mean, I was literally meeting up with people trying to sneak into gyms to try to train,” Gordon said. “So, it was tough. I didn't really go through what I (normally) go through to get myself prepared and ready for the season.”
After five seasons with the Chargers, the former first-round pick signed a two-year, $16 million deal last year with division rival Denver. His first year with the Broncos was a wild ride that included a career-low 10 starts, 986 yards rushing and nine TDs.
Along the way, he scored his 50th career touchdown and surpassed 5,000 rushing yards and 2,000 receiving yards for his career. But he also fumbled four times and was dogged by an speeding-while-impaired citation that threatened to scuttle the second year of his contract until the case was resolved in his favor this offseason.
With Lindsay signing with Houston, Gordon returns as the incumbent starter determined to make the most of his second season in orange and navy.
Gordon, who is due about $7 million in salary and bonus this season, said he “went back to his roots with everything opening back up” to get himself physically ready for the 2021 season.
“I know what I need to do to come out here and be special,” Gordon said. "... Just because I haven't been here don't mean I haven't been working. I grind. That's what I do. I've prided myself on that since I was at Wisconsin and I'm going to continue to work hard as if I'm a free agent."
Gordon also ditched the dreadlocks since he last suited up for the Broncos.
“Bo Jackson's been trying to get me to cut my hair for a while. So, I know he's somewhere smiling," Gordon said. “But I just wanted some change, man. I just felt it was time. I've been wanting to cut it for a couple of years now. I was just kind of nervous, kind of scared to.”