NFL: Menomonie native Stanley excited to start professional career with Minnesota Vikings (copy)

Nate Stanley had to play the waiting game Saturday.
But the University of Iowa quarterback and Menomonie alum ended up going to a team that wanted him.
Stanley was selected by the Vikings in the seventh round with the 244th pick overall, the 13th of 15 selections made by the team, a league record for most in the seven-round draft era. The 6-foot-4 Stanley is one of four quarterbacks on the roster in Minnesota, joining entrenched starter Kirk Cousins, veteran Sean Mannion and second-year pro Jake Browning.
Stanley, his family and friends watched and waited during the third day of the NFL Draft for rounds four through seven. Stanley kept track of teams that may be looking for a signal caller, and the Vikings were one of those teams. Minnesota offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak touched base with Stanley in the days leading up to the draft to let him know the Vikings liked him.
“It is definitely nerve racking,” Stanley said of the process. “It’s really just getting nervous towards the end. You get your draft grade from Mel Kiper Jr. or whoever, but a lot of people go up and down. So it definitely nerve racking thinking there’s a possibility that I might have to go the free agent route, but I’m just happy the Vikings took me and just really excited to be a part of their organization.”
Stanley talked with Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, head coach Mike Zimmer, offensive coordinator Kubiak and quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak after being the first quarterback selected in the draft by Minnesota since Teddy Bridgewater in 2014.
“They’re all great guys. Great, genuine people and really happy for me,” Stanley said of the coaches. “But I think the message was come in and compete. Just do your best and let the cards fall where they may.”
Many draft pundits had Stanley slated to go on the third day of the draft or as a priority free agent.
“You look at what he can do — you talk about a three-time captain, he started 39 games for this (Iowa) football team — what he can do is he can make every throw on the field. He’s got a big, strong, powerful arm. He’s a pure pocket passer,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said on the television broadcast after the selection. “He’s not going to create a lot of plays, and he struggles when he gets pressured and sped up. But when it’s on time and he can set his feet in the ground, you see some big-time throws, especially in the (2019) Holiday Bowl against USC. It was one of the best games I saw over his entire career.
“He’s got to get a little bit better playing off schedule, when everything’s not as it’s supposed to go on the design on the paper. That’s an area he needs to improve, but you talk about arm strength — he’s got it.”
Cousins and Browning were among those to reach out to Stanley after the selection to congratulate him and offer any help they could provide.
“I know coach (Gary) Kubiak spent a lot of time with him, visited with him throughout this process. I got an opportunity to see him play live a couple of times. He’s a big kid that has a strong arm,” Spielman said of Stanley in a post-draft press availability session on Saturday. “He’s won a lot of games in the Big Ten. The one thing I don’t think he gets enough credit for (is) — for his size — he’s a very good athlete. I believe he ran in the 4.6s or 4.7s at the combine, and a couple of times when you watched him live or even on tape, you may underestimate what kind of athlete he is.
“But when he opens stride and had a couple of scrambles in some of the games I saw, he could really move for a big quarterback, and he fits the scheme we’re running — getting the ball out quick, time and rhythm throws, the ability to move in the pocket — so we’re excited to have him come in here and compete.”
One of the critiques on Stanley in the leadup to the draft was his accuracy. Stanley failed to compete 60 percent of his passes in any of his seasons at Iowa but took steps to address the issue this offseason by working extensively with quarterback coach Tony Racioppi and has been pleased with his progress.
“It’s definitely something that I was trying to address and get ahead of it before teams were asking me what are you doing to fix this. I feel that I’ve done a lot of good work and have really fixed some of those problems,” Stanley said. “I think we addressed the causes of the inaccuracy or the inconsistencies and really just tried to drill it and that that came from fixing the lower-body mechanics. Everything starts from your feet so if your feet aren’t good, your hips aren’t going to be consistent and accurate. I feel really good with the work that I’ve put in.”
The next step for Stanley is getting the playbook and starting to learn some of the team’s plays as virtual rookie minicamps draw near. It will not be a standard offseason for rookies due to limits on social interaction in response to the COVID-19 crisis, but Stanley is looking forward to digging in.
(I’m) just looking forward to when I can be in the Vikings facility in person and when I can travel out to New Jersey and work with the QB coach that I’ve been working with,” Stanley said. “I’m really just excited to get back to work and just continue to work and get going again.”
In high school, Stanley lettered in football, basketball and baseball for the Mustangs and threw for 1,728 yards and 16 touchdowns his senior year for Menomonie, earning the Pat Richter Award as the top three-sport athlete in the state. Stanley went on to start for three years as a three-time captain under center for the Hawkeyes. Stanley’s senior season featured a career-best 2,951 passing yards along with 16 touchdowns. As a junior he tossed 26 touchdowns and 2,437 yards and during his first year as a starter he threw for 2,852 yards and 26 scores.
Stanley is second in program history in career passing yards (8,302) and touchdown passes (68).
Stanley grew up a Chicago Bears fan but made no bones about the fact that’s done, and he is “100% extremely excited” to start his professional career with the Vikings.
And he’ll get the chance to do it less than an hour and a half from home.
“I’ve got great support from all my family members and my friends, so being close to home is really awesome. ... They have the ability to come watch more games than if I was just to play against Minnesota or Green Bay,” Stanley said. “I’m just really excited to be close to home and it’s nice because I’m close to my parents and a lot of the people I grew up playing sports with.”
