NFL: Menomonie native Stanley excited to start professional career with Minnesota Vikings

“They’re all great guys. Great, genuine people and really happy for me,” Stanley said of the coaches. “But I think the message was come in and compete. Just do your best and let the cards fall where they may.”

Many draft pundits had Stanley slated to go on the third day of the draft or as a priority free agent.

“You look at what he can do — you talk about a three-time captain, he started 39 games for this (Iowa) football team — what he can do is he can make every throw on the field. He’s got a big, strong, powerful arm. He’s a pure pocket passer,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said on the television broadcast after the selection. “He’s not going to create a lot of plays, and he struggles when he gets pressured and sped up. But when it’s on time and he can set his feet in the ground, you see some big-time throws, especially in the (2019) Holiday Bowl against USC. It was one of the best games I saw over his entire career.

“He’s got to get a little bit better playing off schedule, when everything’s not as it’s supposed to go on the design on the paper. That’s an area he needs to improve, but you talk about arm strength — he’s got it.”

Cousins and Browning were among those to reach out to Stanley after the selection to congratulate him and offer any help they could provide.