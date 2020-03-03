NFL mentors give back to game but also get a lot out of it

“You can look at these guys like celebrities, but it’s celebrities that you can reach out to,” said Arkansas defensive lineman McTelvin Agim, whose mentor was Mike Rucker. “You can actually reach out to him and text him and say in this situation, what would you have done? If there’s one thing you could change, what would it be?

“It’s not just Mike Rucker. I can talk to John Randle. I can talk to any of them.”

Brunell regrets he didn’t have just these kinds of tutors when he came to the combine in 1993 after a so-so career at the University of Washington.

“I wish I had someone like me back in 1993, just somebody to ask questions of, a veteran guy who had been through the process,” Brunell said. “It would have been very helpful because I didn’t know anything, I got a late invite to the combine. I was fortunate to be there. I didn’t play a lot in college, my sophomore year, a little bit my senior year. I came into the combine very raw, not knowing anything. So, that would have been helpful.”

Brunell tells the prospects, “It only takes one team to fall in love with you,” and who does he hold up as a prime example?

Mark Brunell.

