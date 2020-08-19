NFL: New England's Belichick open to playing multiple QBs this season

Belichick said using multiple quarterbacks could lend itself to different formations.

“If it’s run an unbalanced line or double-unbalanced line or 23 personnel (two RBs, three tight ends) or whatever it is,” he said. “If it helps us win, then I would consider anything.”

Assuming he’s fully recovered from offseason foot surgery, Newton’s mobility is something McDaniels said would be a new tool for him.

“It’s certainly not something I’m accustomed to using a great deal but you use whatever the strengths of your players that are on the field allow you to use, to try to move the ball and score points,” he said.

McDaniels likened it to the different body types and skills of the Patriots’ receivers and tight ends over the years, from bigger targets like Randy Moss and Rob Gronkowski to smaller ones such as Wes Welker and Danny Amendola.

“Regardless of what the position is, I think you try to use their strengths to allow them to make good plays,” McDaniels said.

While rotating QBs might seem like a difficult adjustment for the rest of the offense, running back James White said it’s in keeping with how New England has approached things during his six seasons.