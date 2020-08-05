NFL: NFLPA president, Browns C Tretter wants daily COVID testing

Tretter said those standards “are not set in stone” and feels there’s a need for more stringent testing.

“Throughout this there are going to be constant needs to evolve and change and make decisions that are best to keep the game moving forward,” he said on a video call. “We will continue to learn from our errors, other leagues’ errors and I think that’s something (daily testing) we need to look at and something we need to push.”

Tretter praised the Browns for re-purposing their training facility in order to ensure the safest possible work environment for him and his teammates.

“It is like a new building,” he said of the team’s Berea, Ohio, headquarters. “They have done everything you could possibly think of. Walking through there, there is nothing I can look at and say, ‘Well, maybe they could have did this.’ They have done a great job.”

The Browns have had four players — including three offensive linemen — opt out of the season due to concerns about getting the virus. The 29-year-old Tretter made the decision to prepare for his seventh season as a pro after consulting with medical experts to make sure he wasn’t endangering his wife.