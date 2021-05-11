NFL: Patriots' White ready to turn page on painful 2020 season

“But obviously, the Patriots were in the mix the whole time and it’s good to be back. It’s good to be back with these guys and just find a way to improve. That starts now.”

Part of that journey concluded earlier this spring when he graduated from the University of Wisconsin, fulfilling a promise he made to his parents to obtain the college degree he put on hold when he entered the NFL draft in 2014.

It was news that brought joy to his mother, Lisa White, who continues to make progress in her recovery from the car accident.

“She definitely was excited and started clapping her hands, excited that I was actually doing it,” White recalled. “The pandemic was actually fortunate for me because my last class I was able to take it online when typically I would have had to be on campus.

“Just happy that my wife and parents they kept me motivated to finish it and just good to finally be done.”

On the field, White joins a revamped group of running backs that also features returnees Damien Harris and Sony Michel, along with rookie Rhamondre Stevenson out of Oklahoma.