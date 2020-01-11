NFL playoffs: Chiefs pass rush could be pivotal vs. Texans in playoff game

That might not bode so well for the Texans, who gave up an astounding seven sacks to the Buffalo Bills in their overtime victory in last weekend’s wild-card round. Not only that, quarterback Deshaun Watson was hit 12 times during the game. Now, the Bills have one of the best defenses in the AFC, and their 44 sacks this season put them just outside the top 10 of all teams league-wide. But flying under the radar and just ahead of them in the pecking order was Kansas City, which piled up 45 sacks despite losing many of its most important players for long chunks of the season. Chris Jones missed three games but still led the way with nine sacks. Clark was next with eight, even though he was out for a couple of games and hobbled in a several more.