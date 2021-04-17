NFL: Pro days key for NFL hopefuls with no combine this year

“Not being able to actually meet or see them in person until you get here, yeah, it’s nerve-racking,” Oklahoma State receiver Tylan Wallace said at his pro day.

“I would say there was a little bit more pressure on us because this was our only interview for the job,” said Auburn receiver Anthony Schwartz.

Pro days past often served as a mulligan for a poor showing at the combine.

“So, with pro day being the one shot for everything this year, I feel like it just added a lot of pressure for everybody,” said Oklahoma edge rusher Ronnie Perkins.

Dozens of prospects such as Colorado State’s Jackson also had something extra to prove after opting out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19. Unless they played in the Senior Bowl, their pro days marked their only chance to knock off the rust from their long layoffs, show off their re-sculpted bodies from their pre-draft training — some of which was started last fall — and prove they are still passionate about football.

“The next time I have an opportunity to step between those lines,” said Oregon offensive tackle and opt out Penei Sewell, “I’m going to make the most of it and I’m coming with everything I have.”