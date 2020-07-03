NFL: Redskins to have 'thorough review' of name amid race debate

Asked last month about the name, a spokesman said the team had no comment.

But this week marked a possible sea change on the issue with investors writing to FedEx, PepsiCo and other sponsors hoping they would influence change.

FedEx was the first to act publicly. The title sponsor of the team’s stadium in Landover, Maryland, FedEx said Thursday, “We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name.” FedEx paid $205 million in 1999 for the naming rights to the stadium.

On Thursday night, Nike appeared to remove all Redskins gear from its online store. Nike did not respond to multiple messages seeking comment.

PepsiCo, a sponsor since 2017, said it has been in conversations with the team and NFL and is pleased to see the review is happening. The company added, “We believe it is time for a change.”

Coach Ron Rivera, who said in a recent radio interview now is not the time to discuss the name, called it “an issue of personal importance.” Rivera, who is of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent and is the only Hispanic head coach currently in the NFL, added he’d work closely with Snyder during the process.