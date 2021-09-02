NFL: Rodgers return has Packers aiming higher than NFC North

Five-time Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith will be the only starter in the opener that was in the lineup at the end of last season, when key injuries depleted an already young group.

“We added a lot of talent, a lot of smart guys,” Smith said. "We’ve all mixed in pretty well. I’m excited about the group we have and what we can do.”

FIELDS REPORT: The Bears traded up in the first round to take Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick, eager to make the former Ohio State star the kind of fixture at quarterback that Rodgers has been for their biggest rival. Not so eager to give the rookie the job right away, though.

Impatient Bears fans have been grumbling about the decision to start veteran Andy Dalton for at least the first few games. Dalton is a three-time Pro Bowl pick entering his 11th year in the NFL.

“We’re very confident in him and where he’s at,” general manager Ryan Pace said, "so there’s no need for us to rush Justin.”

TALK SOUP: The one other team in the division that could always match the stability at quarterback of the Packers with Rodgers — if not quite in stature — was the Lions.