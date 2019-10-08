PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph “appears to be doing fine” according to coach Mike Tomlin, but Rudolph remains in the concussion protocol following an illegal hit by Baltimore safety Earl Thomas.
Rudolph left last weekend’s overtime loss to Baltimore in the third quarter after Thomas hit Rudolph in the chin with his helmet. Rudolph was knocked unconscious on the play but was able to slowly make his way to the sideline.
Tomlin made it a point Tuesday to say the medical cart that malfunctioned after it pulled up next to Rudolph didn’t play a factor in the decision to let Rudolph try and make it to the locker room on his own.
“He walked off the field because he chose to walk off the field and because the medical experts were comfortable with his ability to walk off the field and his safety in it,” Tomlin said. “Whether or not the cart was functioning is irrelevant to the fact that he walked off the field.”
Rudolph went to a hospital for evaluation before being cleared to go home. Rudolph was at the team’s facility on Monday, but Tomlin declined to give a timetable on Rudolph’s potential availability for Sunday’s visit to Los Angeles to play the Chargers. Rookie undrafted free agent Devlin Hodges will start at quarterback if Rudolph is unable to play.
