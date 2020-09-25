NFL: Sunday will be a historic day for women on NFL sidelines

Lewan led the Titans with 10 penalties, nine of which stalled drives and nullified 72 yards. He ranked second on the team with 74 penalty yards, and his penalty woes were extra disturbing considering Lewan was suspended for the first four games of 2019. After being flagged for three penalties in a win over Kansas City last November, Lewan went off on himself in the locker room that his attempts to finish plays were killing the team.

He was flagged only once the rest of the season. Then Lewan made that “conscious effort” through the offseason to play a bit cleaner. Now that games have started, he said he’s more aware and trying to make sure he pulls up at the end of plays. As a result, he played his first season opener without being flagged possibly for his entire career playing football.