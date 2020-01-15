NFL: Tagliabue selected for HOF

Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue has made the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his fifth attempt.

Tagliabue and former New York Giants general manager George Young made it to the hall in Canton, Ohio, as contributors. Ex-Dallas Cowboys safety Cliff Harris and former Cleveland receiver Mac Speedie completed the centennial class announced Wednesday. The class of 10 senior candidates, three contributors and two coaches are part of the hall’s celebration of the NFL’s 100th season.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

That group joins coaches Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson, NFL Films administrator Steve Sabol and other seniors Harold Charmichael, Jim Covert, Bobby Dillon, Winston Hill, Alex Karras, Duke Slater and Ed Sprinkle in the class.

Tagliabue replaced Pete Rozelle as league commissioner in 1989 and served 17 years, during which there was labor peace, expansion to 32 teams and widespread upgrades in stadiums. The NFL’s television revenues under Tagliabue skyrocketed, and he helped establish a pension system for former players.