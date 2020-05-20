NFL taking baby steps toward reopenings

SOCIAL DISTANCING: This could be the most difficult task of all.

Consider the need to spread out dressing stalls, for example. Normally, players are practically shoulder to shoulder in locker rooms. Indeed, in training camp, makeshift lockers are installed to accommodate the extra load.

After stringent workouts or practices, many players head for the tubs. When one is done, another soon climbs in.

There’s no way that will work any longer. Teams must consider installing more tubs and separating them. So add plumbers and contractors to the list of folks in facilities.

Same thing for the ever-popular weight room, which often has two dozen or more players at work. Schedules for who can be in there and when must be compiled. Equipment managers and even trainers will be charged with frequent disinfecting chores.

Meeting rooms are designed for large groups, making social distancing a huge challenge when coaches and players can actually hold those get-togethers.

“The hope around the league is that Phase 1 of reopening demonstrates our ability to operate in a safe manner, allowing more staff (including coaches) to gradually return to the office soon,” Broncos President Joe Ellis wrote in a memo to organization members.