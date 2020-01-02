NFL: Teams without byes have tough road in playoffs

NEW FACES: Five of the 12 teams to qualify for the playoffs didn’t make it last season. Buffalo, Green Bay, Minnesota, San Francisco and Tennessee extended the streak to 30 consecutive seasons at least four teams have qualified for the playoffs after missing out the year before.

UNFAMILIAR TERRITORY: The Patriots won the AFC East for the 11th straight season but are playing a wild-card game for the first time since losing to Baltimore in January 2010. A loss at home to Miami cost New England the No. 2 seed. The six-time Super Bowl champions now must win two games to reach their ninth consecutive AFC title game.

TANNEHILL’S TIME: Ryan Tannehill will make his playoff debut with the Titans after seven non-winning seasons in Miami. He replaced Marcus Mariota and went 7-3 as a starter to help Tennessee secure a wild-card berth. Tannehill led the NFL with a career-best 117.5 passer rating that is the fourth-highest in a single season among qualified passers in league history. He’ll try to beat Tom Brady and the Patriots on the road.