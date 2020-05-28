NHL awards regular-season trophies for season cut short

The Bruins, who got to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last year before losing to the St. Louis Blues, won’t get any of the usual benefits of the Presidents’ Trophy winner if the NHL resumes this summer in two host cities without fans.

They’re not even guaranteed the top seed in the Eastern Conference under this playoff format, which will make them play a three-game round-robin tournament against Tampa Bay, Washington and Philadelphia to determine the order of the top four.

“It’s never a perfect scenario,” captain Zdeno Chara said. “It’s not going to be as set in stone as you would have after an 82-game regular season.”

Through 70 games, the Bruins had leads of eight points over the Lightning, 10 over the Capitals and 11 over the Flyers. Team president Cam Neely expressed his feelings about the format during calls with the NHL in recent weeks but acknowledged this is “uncharted times for everybody.”

“A little disappointed with what the team was able to accomplish the first 70 games and kind of the point spread we had between not only the teams in the league but the teams in our division or conference,” Neely said Wednesday. “To kind of have three games dictate where we fall in the conference standings is a little disappointing.”