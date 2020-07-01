NHL: For Ryan Suter, return to ice for NHL means life in a hockey bubble – and no more math problems

“I have started listening to some audio books. I’ve gotten into some day trading in the stock market. I set up a little account, and I’m having a little fun with that,” Suter said. “I’m sure I’ll have to be on the phone a lot with my kids so my wife doesn’t go crazy, but there won’t be a whole lot.

“At first they were saying it’d be in Vegas, and we’d each get our own hotel (as a team) and the public wouldn’t have access to the casino so we could go down there and do the blackjack thing, so that would have been fun. But now, it’s Edmonton. So that’s a little different.”

Suter already sent a group text to his Wild teammates to invite them to come to Madison next week for on-ice workouts to prepare for training camp, but from here on out, it’ll be a hockey season unlike any other — without fans, and with the 2020-’21 season possibly starting with the annual Winter Classic on New Year’s Day. The Wild is slated to host the St. Louis Blues in that game at Target Field in Minneapolis.

“It’s not going to be weird. But I guess those are the times we live in right now. You have to make it work,” Suter said. “If we can get this done and we can get back to playing, it would be a really good thing for hockey. And people who might not watch hockey in the middle of the summer might tune in and maybe the fan base will grow.”