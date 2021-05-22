NHL playoffs: Recent champs Capitals, St. Louis on brink of elimination

Carolina forward Jordan Staal was fined $5,000 by the NHL on Saturday for tripping Luke Kunin, which put Nashville on a 5-on-3. Brind’Amour detailed his frustration Saturday, noting referees can’t review pucks over the glass. Carolina already was killing a penalty for delay when Staal tripped Kunin.

“No problem on the penalties,” Brind’Amour said. “You want to call them here? They better be called the other way. And that’s where you get this frustration on my part and the players part. So it’s done. We move on, you know, and we’ll see how it goes.”

OILERS at JETS, Jets lead 2-0

Edmonton captain Connor McDavid led the NHL scoring 105 points with Edmonton teammate Leon Draisaitl ranked second with 84 points. Yet both have been kept off the scoreboard and have a minus-2 rating as the second-seeded Oilers now have to go on the road looking for their first win this postseason.

“Obviously dug ourselves a bit of a hole,” McDavid said. “It’s not the position we want to be in. We’ve been a good road team all year long and had success in that building, as well, and we’ve been good on back-to-backs. We have some things that we can be positive about.”

The Oilers won four of five in Winnipeg this season.