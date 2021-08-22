Nicholas Berry: Fearing cost of Biden policies

Joe Biden is a phony hypocrite. He wants to destroy the oil industry. Please OPEC and others, pump oil so our gas prices do not go sky high. He wants to destroy natural gas. He allows Russia to complete a pipeline so natural gas can be pumped from Russia to Germany, upsetting our ally and weaning Ukraine. He is going to create great paying American jobs. However, he put anti-business Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren proteges in key roles in his administration.

He wants to pass a $3.5 trillion entitlement bill and then tax the heck out of business to pay for it. However, he cannot tax them enough to pay for it. Therefore, average Americans will have to be taxed to make up the difference. We must remember that the government spending will be far greater than proposed and the revenue far less than proposed.

The biggest hypocrisy is the debacle in Afghanistan. He claims that his hands were tied by Donald Trump but he has been busy, a lot of times rightfully so, dismantling what Trump did. He now can not now ? Who is he kidding?

Are Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Rep. Ron Kind and other Democratic Wisconsin representatives blindly going along with the larges intrusion into our lives with this $3.5 trillion boondoggle?

Biden stated he will be the great unifier; what a joke being played out on the American people.