Nicole E. Aarstad and Phillip L. Dickey were charged Dec, 27 after authorities discovered methamphetamine in a vehicle in which they both were in, according to the complaint. Aarstad, 37, of La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Dickey, 35, of Onalaska, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, all repeated offenses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.