Notice to bicyclists: According to the La Crosse Police, we are not allowed to ride on sidewalks in the Downtown Business District.

My friend was jogging through downtown early Thursday morning when a speeding cyclist appeared, knocking her to the ground, causing a broken elbow (in two places), which requires surgery. There are even “Walk Bikes” signs stenciled on sidewalks downtown.

This is a painful example of why that rule is in place. Ride in the street downtown.

Nina Shephard

La Crosse